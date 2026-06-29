Child bitten by an alligator while fishing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A child was bitten by an alligator at Nelson Fish Camp near Umatilla on Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

According to FWC, the gator bit the child’s hand as they were fishing.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

FWC said an officer later captured and killed nearly 9-foot alligator.

The FWC said it works to keep Floridians and visitors informed and recommends the following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food availability. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and requiring removal from the wild.

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