Charges dropped in Orlando nightclub shooting case

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man charged in a shooting outside an Orlando nightclub back in February of this year has had his charges dropped.

According to documents, Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr’s charges were dropped due to prosecutors not being able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the use of force was not justified.

Back in February, Borja Gil De La Madr was arrested and accused of killing Julien Emmanuel Cruz outside the Savoy nightclub located on 1913 North Orange Ave.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the two got into a physical and verbal altercation outside the club on the sidewalk.

That’s when Borja Gil De La Madr later grabbed a firearm from his vehicle and shot Cruz, who later died at the hospital.

Borja Gil De La Madr fled the scene, but was later arrested.

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