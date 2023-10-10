Central Florida’s Jewish leaders host prayer vigil for war in Israel

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — In Central Florida, Jewish leaders and law enforcement pledged their support for Israel as the third day of the war with Hamas came to a close.

At a vigil in Ormond Beach Monday night, the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties committed to sending $100,000 in reserve money to aid Israel.

Meanwhile, law enforcement in several local counties has increased security and patrols near synagogues and Jewish facilities because of the conflict.

At Monday night’s vigil, Ormond Beach Police, as well as Volusia County sheriff deputies, were present.

Law enforcement volunteered to provide extra security as a group of religious leaders and community members gathered inside Temple Beth El’s sanctuary.

Officers wanded down anyone entering, and a sniffing dog was also present before the event.

The vigil opened with remarks from Rabbi Dr. Rob Lennick, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties.

“Our Jewish community near and far is resilient, and we will continue to be,” said Lennick.

It was a space for prayer, reflection, and solidarity Monday night, with leaders from Christian churches also offering words of support.

“Christians are with you and behind you. You are the roots; we are the branches. We pray for you every day,” said one pastor.

Since Saturday, Rabbi Rob Lennick says it’s been difficult to watch live coverage of what has unfolded after Hamas gunmen attacked Israeli civilians and took several captive.

“For Israel, we pray for the soldiers’ strength, for the captives’ freedom, for the mourners’ comfort,” said Lennick.

On Monday, the death toll was nearing 1600 on both sides of the conflict, including 11 Americans.

With more than 6,000 miles of land and sea separating Palm Beach resident Alexander Polyak from his family in Israel, he told us he felt compelled to attend the vigil Monday.

“Unfortunately, I am not there today, but in my heart, I am with them,” said Polyak.

It was a sentiment echoed by dozens of others, with law enforcement leaders telling the community that they would continue to have their backs.

“You’re safe at your place of worship. You’re safe when you send your kids to school here. You’re safe when you go food shopping,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “We will continue to fight for, protect, and serve our Jewish community.”

On Monday, the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties asked the community to match their $100,000 donation.

So far, leaders say they have raised $11,500.

