Central Florida Zoo offers free kids’ admission throughout August

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free daytime admission for children 12 and younger throughout August with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The promotion runs Aug. 1-31 and is available only with tickets purchased at the gate. The offer is valid for daytime general admission, with one free child admitted per adult ticket.

The zoo is also highlighting several attractions, including its newest giraffes, the new Barnyard Buddies goat walkthrough, a Tortoise Encounter and the Splash Pad.

The offer runs through Aug. 31.

Click here for more information about the event.

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