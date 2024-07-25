Central Florida will be very hot Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another very hot day on Thursday.

Our area will see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, near 105 degrees.

Central Florida will have a 40% chance of seeing scattered storms Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.

The chance of afternoon storms will be higher this weekend.

Our rain and storm chances will be around 70% on Sunday.

