Central Florida senior group spreads patriotism through music

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida musical group is spreading patriotic spirit by bringing music to senior communities ahead of Independence Day.

The Silvertones of Central Florida is a group made up of seniors who perform for other seniors across the region.

The group is currently presenting a patriotic program at senior communities throughout Central Florida.

The performances include patriotic favorites and a tribute to each branch of the U.S. military.

During the tribute, veterans and service members in the audience are invited to stand when their service song is played.

Lynn Fleming Ivanek said her father, Dr. John Fleming, 88, plays piano with the group.

She said the performances often bring smiles, pride and tears to audience members.

Silvertones The Silvertones of Central Florida perform at senior communities and events throughout the area.

The group recently performed at Legacy Pointe, where video showed the musicians playing for residents as part of the patriotic program.

The Silvertones of Central Florida perform at senior communities and events throughout the area.

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