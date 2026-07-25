Central Florida sees rise in leprosy cases linked to armadillos

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Florida health officials are reassuring residents after new cases of leprosy were reported across the state, including several in Central Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 17 cases of leprosy have been reported statewide so far in 2026. Central Florida has accounted for several of those cases, with one case reported each in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Sumter counties, while Volusia County has reported two cases.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo addressed the increase on Friday, saying the number of cases remains low and should not be a cause for major concern.

“This isn’t a problem of high incidents,” Ladapo said.

Health officials say one reason Central Florida has seen cases is the presence of the nine-banded armadillo, which can carry the bacteria that causes leprosy. However, experts emphasize that simply seeing or being near an armadillo does not mean someone will become infected.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is not spread through casual contact. According to health officials, infection typically requires prolonged exposure to the bacteria through contact with infected armadillos, contaminated soil or environmental sources, or close, long-term contact with someone who has untreated leprosy.

Doctors also stress that the disease is treatable, especially when diagnosed early.

While Florida has seen an increase in reported cases over the past two years, health officials say the overall risk to the public remains low and encourage residents to avoid handling wild armadillos and to seek medical advice if they develop symptoms after prolonged exposure.

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