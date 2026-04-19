Central Florida pushes to train next generation of cybersecurity workers as threats grow

CENTRAL FLORIDA — From hospitals to utilities and even local governments, cyberattacks are becoming more frequent—and more sophisticated.

Now, a Central Florida company and state leaders are working to train the next generation to defend against them.

Experts say cyber threats are no longer distant concerns. They’re hitting closer to home, targeting critical systems that people rely on every day—from healthcare networks to city infrastructure.

ThreatLocker, based in Central Florida, says it is already seeing the impact firsthand.

CEO Danny Jenkins said the company blocks thousands of cyberattacks every week.

“We’re stopping an airport from getting shut down… we’re protecting people’s data, their healthcare, everything else,” Jenkins said.

As Florida continues to grow, so does the demand for cybersecurity professionals. Industry data shows there are between 500,000 and 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs across the United States.

State-funded group Cyber Florida is working to close that gap by training professionals and building a pipeline of future talent.

“We need to encourage more people to discover their passion in cybersecurity so that they can fill those positions,” said James Welsh.

One effort to spark that interest is CyberLaunch, one of the largest cybersecurity competitions in the country. On April 24, students from Orange and Seminole counties, along with others from across the state, will compete in the event.

Organizers say introducing students to cybersecurity early is key to building a strong workforce.

“You need to get people in it when they’re really young… when they can understand and learn much, much faster,” Welsh said.

Even as interest grows, experts say one major challenge remains: experience. Employers are looking for candidates with hands-on skills who can immediately step into critical roles.

“The colleges need to step up and train better… the high schools… but companies as well,” Jenkins said.

Leaders say the push for cybersecurity training goes beyond job creation. It’s about protecting sensitive data, financial systems, and essential services that people depend on every day.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Central Florida is positioning itself on the front lines—working to prepare the workforce needed to fight back.

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