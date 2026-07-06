Central Florida heat index tops 100 as afternoon thunderstorms return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is expected Monday across Central Florida, with feels-like temperatures climbing above 100 degrees and scattered thunderstorms expected to develop later this afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will once again reach the low to mid-90s across the region.

Combined with high humidity, the heat index is expected to top 100 degrees everywhere in Central Florida.

Morning Forecast: Monday, July 6, 2026 (WFTV)

That pattern is expected to remain in place for at least the next seven to 10 days.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

While not everyone will see rain, any storms that develop could quickly become heavy.

The primary threats include torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Some isolated downpours could produce as much as 2 inches of rain in a short period, leading to localized ponding on roads and reduced visibility for drivers.

A few storms could become strong, although widespread severe weather is not expected.

Still, an isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out.

Looking ahead, slightly drier air will gradually move into the region beginning Tuesday, leading to a slow decrease in rain chances through the middle of the week.

Despite the lower storm coverage, the hot and humid weather will continue, with heat index values remaining above 100 degrees.

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