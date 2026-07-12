Central Florida heat index nears 105 as strong storms threaten Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another day of dangerous heat is on tap across Central Florida, with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s and feels-like temperatures approaching 105 degrees for much of the region.

While only Flagler County is under a Heat Advisory on Sunday, the hot and humid conditions extend well beyond county lines.

Residents across Central Florida are encouraged to continue taking heat safety precautions, including staying hydrated, limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and checking on vulnerable neighbors and pets.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, July 12, 2026 (WFTV)

The good news is temperatures are beginning a gradual downward trend, although the heat will remain significant.

Every county in Central Florida continues to face a high heat risk on Sunday, and afternoon highs are expected to remain at least in the mid-90s through Friday.

Rain chances will improve slightly Sunday and Monday, providing some relief from the heat.

However, showers and storms are not expected to be as widespread as they were last week.

Some of Sunday’s storms could become strong to severe.

The primary threats include frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Storms are most likely to develop from the mid-afternoon through the early evening.

Looking ahead, rain chances decrease once again.

From Tuesday through Friday, only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected across Central Florida, allowing the summer heat to remain the dominant weather story for much of the week.

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