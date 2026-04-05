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Central Florida gas prices hit 20-year high for Easter weekend

Gas prices in Central Florida have reached their highest Easter weekend levels in over twenty years, with the average price in the state at $4.205 per gallon.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gas prices FILE PHOTO: Gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014. (Fahroni/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida drivers are currently feeling a big squeeze at the pump, as gas prices reach their highest levels on Easter weekend in over 20 years.

As of April 5, the average price in the state has risen to $4.205 per gallon, significantly exceeding the national average of $4.110.

This increase follows a volatile month when prices surged by over a dollar, mainly due to instability in the global oil market.

In the region’s core, Orlando and Gainesville are experiencing some of the highest local costs, with averages of $4.257 and $4.283.

Although coastal areas like Melbourne and Daytona Beach generally have slightly lower rates, some Orlando stations have reported prices as high as $4.29.

This rapid upward trend has turned a simple fill-up into a significant expense for commuters and holiday travelers alike across the Sunshine State.

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©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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