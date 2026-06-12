Central Florida to experience extreme heat and humidity this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is on tap across Central Florida on Friday, with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.

When combined with the tropical humidity, however, it will feel much hotter, with heat index values ranging from 95 to 100 degrees.

The muggy conditions aren’t going anywhere this weekend.

In fact, heat index values are expected to peak between 100 and 107 degrees during the hottest part of the day, making it important to stay hydrated and limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Rain and storm chances will return Friday afternoon as daytime heating helps spark scattered thunderstorms.

Some of these storms will be slow-moving, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and brief flooding in areas that see repeated downpours.

While the daily rain chances may be inconvenient for some, the recent stretch of wet weather has provided much-needed relief from the drought that has gripped the region for months.

The latest drought update shows that extreme drought conditions have finally been removed from most of Central Florida.

The lone exception remains far southern Polk County, where extreme drought conditions continue.

Looking ahead, the combination of summer heat, high humidity, and daily thunderstorm chances will remain the dominant weather pattern across Central Florida through the weekend.

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