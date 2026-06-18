Central Florida couple to keep full custody in IVF embryo mix-up case

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida couple involved in an IVF embryo mix-up has reached an agreement with their daughter’s genetic parents. This will allow them to keep full custody as they build their family.

Tiffany Score announced on social media that she and her husband, Steven Mills, discovered Shea’s genetic parents roughly two months ago and have met with them multiple times since then.

“We have since met with them on several occasions and have ultimately come to an agreement that allows us to retain full custody of Shea,” Score wrote. “Her genetic parents are truly wonderful people, and we will maintain a relationship with them going forward.”

According to Score, finding and connecting with Shea’s genetic parents caused “more uncertainty and emotion” than expected. Despite challenges, she called the outcome the best resolution.

“While this chapter has brought more uncertainty and emotion than we could have ever imagined, this is the best outcome we could have hoped for, and our hearts are full of gratitude and relief as we look forward to moving forward as a family,” she said.

Score also acknowledged public interest in the case but indicated the family does not plan to share additional details at this time.

“Many people and media outlets have asked for additional updates and details about what happened,” she wrote. “There is much more to this story than has been shared publicly, and one day we hope to tell the full story.”

For now, she said the family is focused on their future together and on raising Shea.

“We are choosing to embrace this moment as we focus on moving forward with our baby girl who we love beyond words,” Score wrote.

She concluded the statement by thanking supporters who have followed the family’s journey through the highly publicized IVF case.

“We have felt your love and prayers every step of the way, and we are forever grateful,” she said

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