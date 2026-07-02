Central Florida Celebrates Independence Day:

Central Florida is hosting major celebrations for the 4th of July and the U.S. 250th milestone, featuring top events like Fireworks at the Fountain and Thursday Night’s Baldwin Park Independence Bash. Local festivities in Apopka, Sanford, and Winter Garden offer family-friendly options, while theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld provide spectacular holiday firework displays.





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Top Orlando-Area Events

July 2nd: Baldwin Park Independence Bash

Location: Baldwin Park Village Center

Time: 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:15 p.m.

Free event with:

Live music



Face Painting



Family activities



Food vendors



Fireworks show in the evening. 06:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Family-focused event with activities throughout the evening.

July 3rd: Red Hot & Boom — Altamonte Springs

One of the area’s largest annual Independence Day celebrations.

Includes live music, entertainment and a large fireworks finale at Cranes Roost Park.

Fireworks at the Fountain — Downtown Orlando

Location: Lake Eola Park

Time: Festivities begin at 4 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:10 p.m.

Features:

Live entertainment



Food and beverage vendors



Children’s activities



Fireworks synchronized with a performance by the Orlando Concert Band

Admission is free.

Orange County Celebrations

Apopka July Fourth Celebration

Location: Apopka Amphitheater

Time: 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:10 p.m.

Free event with:

Live music



Family activities



Food vendors



Fireworks show in the evening.

Winter Garden Fourth of July Festivities

Day-long celebration includes:

Children’s parade



Patriotic programming



Family activities



Live music



Fireworks over Lake Apopka

Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for viewing.

Seminole County:

Star Spangled Sanford 4th of July on the Riverwalk

Location: Seminole Boulevard

Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:15 p.m.

Free event with:

Crafts



Family activities



Food vendors



Fireworks show in the evening over Lake Monroe



Musical accompaniment will be provided by K92.3’s Jay Edwards.

Winter Springs Celebration of Freedom

Location: Central Winds Park

Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:30 p.m.

Free event with:

Live Entertainment



Kids Zone



Food vendors



Fireworks show in the evening

Theme Park Fireworks

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom features “Disney Celebrates America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.”

EPCOT adds its patriotic “Heartbeat of Freedom” finale following the park’s nighttime show.

Special Independence Day fireworks are scheduled over multiple nights.

Universal Orlando Resort

Guests can enjoy holiday-themed entertainment and fireworks displays as part of Independence Day festivities.

SeaWorld Orlando

Patriotic fireworks show planned as part of the park’s holiday celebration.

LEGOLAND Florida

The park’s annual Red, White & BOOM celebration features themed activities and nighttime fireworks.

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