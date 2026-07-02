Central Florida Celebrates Independence Day:

Central Florida is hosting major celebrations for the 4th of July and the U.S. 250th milestone, featuring top events like Fireworks at the Fountain and Thursday Night’s Baldwin Park Independence Bash. Local festivities in Apopka, Sanford, and Winter Garden offer family-friendly options, while theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld provide spectacular holiday firework displays.
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Top Orlando-Area Events
July 2nd: Baldwin Park Independence Bash
- Location: Baldwin Park Village Center
- Time: 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:15 p.m.
- Free event with:
- Live music
- Face Painting
- Family activities
- Food vendors
- Fireworks show in the evening. 06:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Family-focused event with activities throughout the evening.
July 3rd: Red Hot & Boom — Altamonte Springs
- One of the area’s largest annual Independence Day celebrations.
- Includes live music, entertainment and a large fireworks finale at Cranes Roost Park.
Fireworks at the Fountain — Downtown Orlando
- Location: Lake Eola Park
- Time: Festivities begin at 4 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:10 p.m.
- Features:
- Live entertainment
- Food and beverage vendors
- Children’s activities
- Fireworks synchronized with a performance by the Orlando Concert Band
- Admission is free.
Orange County Celebrations
Apopka July Fourth Celebration
- Location: Apopka Amphitheater
- Time: 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:10 p.m.
- Free event with:
- Live music
- Family activities
- Food vendors
- Fireworks show in the evening.
Winter Garden Fourth of July Festivities
- Day-long celebration includes:
- Children’s parade
- Patriotic programming
- Family activities
- Live music
- Fireworks over Lake Apopka
- Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for viewing.
Seminole County:
Star Spangled Sanford 4th of July on the Riverwalk
- Location: Seminole Boulevard
- Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:15 p.m.
- Free event with:
- Crafts
- Family activities
- Food vendors
- Fireworks show in the evening over Lake Monroe
- Musical accompaniment will be provided by K92.3’s Jay Edwards.
Winter Springs Celebration of Freedom
- Location: Central Winds Park
- Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.; fireworks scheduled around 9:30 p.m.
- Free event with:
- Live Entertainment
- Kids Zone
- Food vendors
- Fireworks show in the evening
Theme Park Fireworks
Walt Disney World
- Magic Kingdom features “Disney Celebrates America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.”
- EPCOT adds its patriotic “Heartbeat of Freedom” finale following the park’s nighttime show.
- Special Independence Day fireworks are scheduled over multiple nights.
Universal Orlando Resort
- Guests can enjoy holiday-themed entertainment and fireworks displays as part of Independence Day festivities.
SeaWorld Orlando
- Patriotic fireworks show planned as part of the park’s holiday celebration.
LEGOLAND Florida
- The park’s annual Red, White & BOOM celebration features themed activities and nighttime fireworks.
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