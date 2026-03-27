Central Florida braces for windy weekend and hazardous beach conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

We are still anticipating some rain to arrive this weekend.

Our next front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing scattered showers to parts of Central Florida.

Winds will be breezy early, but by Saturday evening, our area will be downright windy.

A northeast wind will develop behind the front bring sustained winds 15 to 20 mph; wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph.

The strongest winds will occur near the beaches.

With these strong winds, dangerous surf and building seas will be present.

Wave heights could reach 7 to 10 feet.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the 70s.

The winds will stay high, around 15 to 20 mph, gusting near 30. This will lead to some fast-moving coastal showers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group