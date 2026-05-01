CDC warns syphilis cases are on the rise

Health officials are concerned about a spike in syphilis cases across the country.

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New York has seen a fivefold increase since 2013.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 700% rise in congenital syphilis cases nationwide compared to a decade ago.

The CDC aims to reduce syphilis rates in reproductive-aged women to 4.6 per 100,000 people by 2030 and recommends widespread testing in high-risk areas.

The disease is complex, with multiple stages and asymptomatic phases, progressing from painless ulcers in the initial stage to potentially devastating complications in latent syphilis if left untreated.

Syphilis can have severe consequences if left untreated, and early detection and treatment with antibiotics are crucial in preventing complications.

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