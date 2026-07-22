Cape Canaveral seeks investigation into $4 million budget shortfall

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Cape Canaveral’s city manager is asking the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to determine whether any criminal activity contributed to a multi-million-dollar budget deficit facing the city.

City Manager Keith Touchberry announced during a budget workshop Tuesday that the city is dealing with a $4 million shortfall.

He said he has requested a fact-finding investigation by the sheriff’s office to determine how the city ended up in its current financial position.

Touchberry emphasized that the request is not intended to target any individual.

According to Touchberry, a financial review of the past 15 years found the city had routinely relied on money from its savings account to balance annual budgets.

Over time, those reserves steadily declined, and he said the city was not informed that the account balance had become critically low.

As a result, Touchberry said he wants the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to take a deeper look into whether any criminal conduct played a role in the city’s financial situation.

City leaders are now working to finalize next year’s budget in the coming weeks, a process that will likely include finding ways to rebuild the city’s financial reserves.

The City Council is expected to continue budget discussions in the coming weeks as officials work to address the shortfall and restore the city’s financial stability.

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