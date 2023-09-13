Brightline announces start of service connecting Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline has unveiled the starting date for its high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida.

Passengers will be able to ride Brightline from Orlando to Miami starting next Friday, Sept. 22.

Channel 9 has been following every development from Brightline, from construction to testing, and it all leads to this.

Tickets have been on sale for months, but now that starting date has been confirmed.

Brightline officials said this will be the only modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America.

Its trains are equipped with leather seats, complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, and multiple power and USB outlets.

Brightline will also offer an array of food and beverages available for purchase.

However, Wednesday’s announcement doesn’t come without delays.

Brightline originally had plans to start trips on Sept.1 ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Then in late August, it announced needing more time to work out its schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing.

Now Brightline officials say things are set and ready to go.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” shared Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

Fans of Orlando City Soccer will know why the Sept. 22 start date is significant.

It is two days before Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami are set to come to town.

Brightline is hoping to cash in on that event.

