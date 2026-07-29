Teen accepts plea deal after wrestling Florida trooper on I-95

COCOA, Fla. — An 18-year-old suspect who was caught on camera wrestling with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Brevard County has accepted a plea agreement.

Luis Angel Gomez Lopez was among the seven suspects who fled from troopers during the May traffic stop. Video from the incident showed Gomez Lopez trying to escape custody and throwing a punch at a trooper before he was eventually taken into custody. A trooper also deployed a Taser during the struggle.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Gomez Lopez accepted a plea agreement that includes 36 months of supervised probation, completion of in-person anger management classes and adjudication withheld on the charges in the case. Prosecutors said Gomez Lopez had no prior criminal history.

Meeting the terms of the plea agreement may prove difficult. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Gomez Lopez was in the United States without authorization and now faces deportation proceedings.

He was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol on June 11.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group