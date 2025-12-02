Local

No threat detected after threatened schools in Brevard lockdown

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Students in hallway Mental health crisis in children (Cox Media Group)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Satellite High School and Delaura Middle School were placed in lockdown this afternoon following a phoned-in threat to Satellite High School’s front office.

Law enforcement responded quickly and conducted a thorough search of Satellite High School’s campus. Holland Elementary was put under a shelter-in-place as a safety precaution.

Authorities confirmed no threat after investigation; the school was given the all clear. Law enforcement identified the incident as a swatting call.

The same phone number called another school in a different state today.

The school thanked families, staff, and law enforcement for their support, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!