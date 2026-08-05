Discovery Cove celebrates first Asian small-clawed otter pups born

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove recently celebrated its first litter of Asian small-clawed otter pups. Proud parents Butternut and Bing welcomed two baby girls on May 16.

The pups, named Hazel and Toffee are thriving under the “dedicated care of their parents and zoo specialists,” according to a statement from Discovery Cove Orlando.

“Welcoming new animal ambassadors is always exciting, but seeing first-time parents successfully care for their pups is especially rewarding,” said Buck Lyman, Vice President of Zoological Operations for Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando.

Hazel and Toffee

“The bond we’ve witnessed between Butternut, Bing and their pups has been remarkable. Bing has embraced his role as a father from day one, and it’s been great to watch both parents work together to nurture and protect their growing family.”

Fans can follow @DiscoveryCove on Instagram and Facebook for updates on the pups’ progress, photos and videos as they continue to grow.

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