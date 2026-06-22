Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday morning after an hours-long standoff in Cocoa Beach, police said.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said officers received a call sometime after midnight about a man armed with a gun.

Police said the man was found after an extensive search.

The Rockledge and Cocoa Beach tactical teams were called to the scene and took the man into custody, according to Cocoa Beach police.

The incident happened at Calm Collective Kava Lounge at 625 N. Atlantic Ave., north of 4th Street.

Earlier Monday, police asked people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Police said the incident was contained.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led to the standoff and what charges the man may face.

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The Cocoa Beach Police Department says they are investigating an active incident at the Calm Collective Kava Lounge, 625 North Atlantic Avenue.

According to officials, the incident is contained, however, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon.

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