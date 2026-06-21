Former employee arrested for Cocoa Beach burglary

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach Police report that 41-year-old Steven Snooks was arrested this week in connection with a burglary at a residence on Carmine Drive in Cocoa Beach that took place on Monday, June 15.

Steven Snooks, 41 Homeless Man Arrested After Burglary of Cocoa Beach Residence

The homeowner reported the incident after noticing an unknown man entering and exiting the house via the doorbell camera. Detectives found that Snooks was a former employee of a moving company hired by the victim and had returned to the home overnight without authorization.

The report indicates that Snooks ate the homeowner’s food, used the shower, and slept in a bed while in the residence.

Cocoa Beach Police Department patrol officers later found him and took him into custody. He was later released on a $15,000 bond.

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