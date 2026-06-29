Crime And Law

Boy, 11, missing in Brevard County: FDLE

Have you seen him? Sinsira Jackson was last seen on Sunday in Cocoa

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FDLE: Boy, 11, missing in Cocoa Sinsira Jackson, age 11 (WFTV)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A boy is missing in Brevard County and officials are seeking tips to help find him.

Sinsira Jackson, 11, was last seen around the 1400 block of Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency issued a “Missing Child Alert” for him just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Jackson is described as:

  • Age: 11 years
  • Height: 4 ft. 8 in.
  • Weight: 90 lbs.
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Last seen wearing: A red beanie cap, a pink T-shirt, and jeans
Florida Missing Child Alert Sinsira Jackson, 11, was last seen near Cocoa on June 28 in Cocoa, Fla. (FDLE)

FDLE said Jackson could be in the company of the following people:

  • Isaiah Deener
  • Jenalise Rivera
  • Tristan Price
  • Christopher Parker
  • Ella Christian

Investigators say if you see Jackson, do NOT approach him. Instead, call 911 or Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.

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