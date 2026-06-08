Bomb threat at Central Florida Zoo leads to evacuation, no credibility found

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Following the threat, the zoo was immediately evacuated, and authorities worked to secure the area.

According to their inspection, SCSO deemed the threat as not credible.

As a result of the clearance by the sheriff’s office, the zoo will resume its standard operating hours on Monday.

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