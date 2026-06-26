Body camera video of crash involving former Titusville Police Chief released

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Newly-released video shows what first responders saw the moment they arrived on scene at a crash involving Former Titusville Police Chief John Lau.

The images show Lau being removed from his city-issued Chevy Tahoe, which was on its side. Another video shows Lau being strapped to a gurney prior to his being taken to the hospital.

Pictures from the scene show a vodka bottle that was ¼ empty, according to the crash report. The report also said Lau had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. FHP investigated the crash because it happened outside of Titusville Police’s jurisdiction.

Authorities with the agency said Lau will not face any criminal charges.

Lau suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The city fired Lau after he refused to take a drug and alcohol test, which is a violation of city policy. Deputy Chief Tyler Wright was named Interim Chief while a search for his replacement is underway.

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