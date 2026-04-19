Blue Origin launches third mission with New Glenn rocket

CAPE CANAVERALA , Fla. — Blue Origin has just launched its third mission using the New Glenn rocket.

The mission aims to deploy satellites into low Earth orbit, increasing the capacity of direct-to-smartphone broadband networks and supporting the initial service rollout in 2026.

This mission will include the return of New Glenn’s first-stage booster, which successfully launched and landed during the program’s second mission last November.

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