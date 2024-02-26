Bicyclist killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old man has died following an Orange County crash Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on East Colonial Drive in Bithlo shortly before 10 p.m.

According to a news release, a BMW traveled east on State Road 50, near 3rd Street, and a bicyclist was traveling south at the intersection.

Troopers said the bicyclist got in front of the BMW, and it hit them.

The driver and passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

FHP said the bicyclist was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Health Center, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

