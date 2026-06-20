Bicycle police unit revitalizes Daytona Beach with 90 arrests in just over a month

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach police boardwalk bicycle unit has made 90 arrests since hitting the streets in May.

The bicycle police officers left the beachside about a decade ago due to staffing shortages.

From bicycles to foot patrols … beachside businesses told Eyewitness News that police around the boardwalk and pier have slowly started to transform the city’s crown jewel.

“The most famous beach in the world, hello, come on down to Daytona, we are going to make you feel comfortable here,” said Johnny Sanchez, owner of John’s Rock N Ride.

“They are crushing it in every sense of the word in a positive way for the community,” said Tom Caffery, Owner of the World’s Most Famous Brewery.

In a little more than a month, the 7-person team and their sergeant have made 90 arrests ranging from narcotics and open containers to city ordinance violations.

“I think the biggest thing for us now is to be consistent now moving forward, being able to consistently focus on those issues and keeping everything clear as best we can,” said Chief Jakari Young.

Chief Young said his staff is also working closely with the State Attorney’s office to better handle repeat offenders.

“So that we’re not continually making the same arrests of the same people in the same area,” said Chief Young.

The chief had already planned to bring the unit back, but the push from businesses became stronger in February after a teen’s throat was slashed during a random attack at the boardwalk. Those same merchants now say the difference in the area is night and day.

“It’s long overdue, you know, if you neglect keeping the order, then you’re going to get what happened,” said Sanchez.

“You can see on people’s faces now they’re using the splashpad, they’re going to the park, they’re enjoying it,” said Caffery.

The Chief said this isn’t a temporary fix; the bicycle unit will be permanent on the beachside.

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