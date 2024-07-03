Beryl downgraded to Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics as Beryl makes its way through the Caribbean.

10 p.m. Update:

IBM model shows Beryl will be a more direct hit along the Southeastern coast of Jamaica Wednesday afternoon with gusts to near 100 mph.

The official NHC track is right along the southern coast.

This would likely be on the low side as the storm’s strongest right-hand quadrant would be over the island.

5 p.m. Update:

Beryl is still a strong Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph max sustained winds.

Beryl is showing signs of losing organization, which may result from encountering wind shear.

As this continues, Beryl’s intensity is forecast to decrease somewhat upon approach to Jamaica; however, it will still be a strong hurricane as it passes Jamaica tomorrow.

2 p.m. Update:

Beryl is now down to a Category 4 hurricane, with max sustained winds of 155 mph.

It should lose more intensity and weaken a little, but it will still be strong as it passes Jamaica Wednesday.

Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac are added to the hurricane warnings, along with Jamaica.

11:25 a.m. Update:

As of 11 a.m. Hurricane Beryl is sill a a Category 5 Hurricane headed in the direction of Jamaica for impacts tomorrow.

Jamaica is under a hurricane warning while the south coast of Haiti, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac are under a Hurricane watch.

In Jamaica, 5-8′ storm surge and a foot of rain may accompany the strong winds, but the forecast is for Beryl to lose a little intensity before passing by or to the south of the Island as a Category 4 hurricane.

Watching The Yucatan Peninsula, parts of Cuba, parts of Belize to see additional watches later today or tomorrow.

weather 07/2/2024

6:09 a.m. Update:

Hurricane Beryl became the earliest category 5 hurricane on record.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Hurricane Beryl is still a category 5 hurricane, with winds of 165 mph.

The storm is moving WNW at 22 mph.

Other locations in the Caribbean that could be impacted by this monster storm include the island of Hispaniola and Jamaica.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the island of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Jamaica will be bracing for impacts as early as tomorrow.

Invest 96L, which is on the heels of Hurricane Beryl, is losing its potential to develop.

Hurricane Beryl

This morning, there is only a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

