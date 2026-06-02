Beach ramp toll booth attendant killed in Daytona Beach Shores crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A longtime Volusia County beach toll worker was killed Monday after a pickup truck hit a toll booth in Daytona Beach Shores and continued onto the beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at the Dunlawton Avenue beach access ramp.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood identified the woman killed as Tammy Joe Baker.

Chitwood said Baker had worked for the county for decades and was sitting in the toll booth when the crash happened.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Dunlawton Avenue hit the occupied beach ramp toll booth.

The booth was staffed by an attendant employed by the county’s parking operations contractor.

Chitwood identified the driver as Deanna Harrell.

The sheriff said Harrell is being tested for impairment.

Witnesses told the Volusia Sheriff’s Office the crash sounded like an explosion.

After hitting the booth, the pickup continued over the beach approach and onto the beach, according to investigators. Deputies said the truck then started heading south on the beach before getting stuck in the sand because of high tide.

The sheriff’s office said Harrell was detained while the crash investigation continues.

Investigators have not said what charges Harrell may face. Chitwood called the crash senseless and said Baker was loved by many.

The sheriff said Baker was a provider for her family.

Investigators said Harrell was driving at least 40 mph when the truck hit the toll booth.

The Dunlawton beach access ramp remains closed until further notice.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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