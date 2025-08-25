August has been full of shooting ‘hoaxes’ at U.S. universities.

ORLANDO, Fla. — In this disturbing trend, these calls are frequently placed using technologies that help mask the caller’s identity, making them difficult to trace. The FBI is coordinating with state and local partners to help investigate these incidents.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

READ: Villanova says a report of campus shooter was a ‘cruel hoax’

BREAKING- University of Arkansas (Arkansas): Fayetteville Public Schools went on lockdown Monday in response to the report at the university, according to a notice sent by the School District at 1:13 p.m. As well as a university alert system, but local police said there is no evidence of a shooting.

BREAKING- Villanova University (Pennsylvania): The school has been the target of two false active shooter reports in August 2025. The first incident occurred on August 21 and prompted a campus lockdown after a 911 caller reported a man with an AR-15. A second false report happened three days later on August 24.

BREAKING- University of South Carolina (Columbia): On August 24, a report of an active shooter near the Thomas Cooper Library caused a campus-wide lockdown that lasted for 95 minutes. Officials later gave the all-clear, confirming it was a hoax.

BREAKING- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (Tennessee): This campus was also targeted by a ‘hoax’ active shooter call on August 21. Following their report, the campus was placed on lockdown while the police investigated.

BREAKING- Doane University (Nebraska): On August 19, another false report of an armed suspect, on campus, led to a lockdown at this university.

Overall, Florida colleges have only been in session for about a week. Considering the academic year for 2025-2026 just started, this is an active on-going issue. In which, colleges around the country are currently addressing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group