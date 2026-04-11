Arrest made in 2023 Cocoa cold case murder investigation

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the 2023 Cocoa death case, a development after years of being unsolved.

Investors report 37-year-old Tavery Houston was detained on April 7 and charged with first-degree premeditated murder of Franklin Orwig. The shooting occurred in August 2023 at a home on Burgess Avenue in Cocoa.

The incident started when deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a house on Burgess Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered Orwig with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

At the start of the investigation, authorities had minimal details, with witnesses merely noting a masked person leaving the scene. Nevertheless, detectives identified leads suggesting the suspect was also known as “Cookie.”

Further investigation showed that “Cookie” was Houston’s nickname. Detectives later approached him for questioning while they continued collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Investigators found evidence indicating that Houston planned and executed the shooting, reportedly due to a financial disagreement.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey praised the detectives, analysts, and crime scene personnel for their persistence in capturing the suspect.

Houston is currently being held without bond as the investigation continues.

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