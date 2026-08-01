Arrest affidavit details released in deadly shooting of 17-year-old Orange County girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County teenager has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Skyler Bradford, who was fatally shot last week.

According to an arrest affidavit, Orange County deputies responded around 4:55 p.m. on July 29 to an apartment in the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway after reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Bradford suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Bradford’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jehovah Mitchell, told them the shooting happened during an argument over infidelity.

Mitchell claimed Bradford pulled a firearm from her purse and threatened him. He told deputies the two struggled over the gun before it fired, and that Bradford later shot herself in the head.

A neighbor told investigators he heard a woman screaming before Mitchell came to his door and said Bradford had shot herself. The witness said Mitchell then dragged Bradford down the stairs, and while the neighbor performed CPR, Mitchell briefly ran behind the apartment building before returning.

The affidavit states Mitchell later admitted he took the firearm from Bradford after the shooting and discarded it behind the apartment complex.

Investigators were unable to locate the weapon. Mitchell suggested an unknown woman may have taken it, but deputies noted a canal was located near the area where he claimed to have left the gun.

Court documents also reveal that investigators found evidence of a struggle inside the apartment, including overturned televisions and fans. Detectives recovered a fired 9mm shell casing and located two bullet holes in different areas of the apartment, including one with a lower trajectory and blood nearby.

Family members and friends told investigators Bradford did not typically possess firearms and alleged Mitchell had been possessive and abusive. They also said Mitchell was known to carry firearms.

Based on the investigation, detectives determined Mitchell intentionally concealed the firearm used in the incident, leading to his arrest on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The death investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not announced any additional charges.

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