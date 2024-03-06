Local

The Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off in Orlando this week. Here’s what makes it so special.

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Pro-Am From around the course at Bay Hill before the Arnold Palmer Invitational 3/7/24 - 3/10/24 (Greg Rhodes)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a staple event in the Orlando sporting scene. The second event in the “Florida Swing”, the tournament hosted at Mr. Palmer’s championship course at Bay Hill, has historically attracted a strong field of contestants due to the reverence of Arnold Palmer’s legacy. But starting last season as a “Designated Event”, and now called “Signature Events”, the PGA Tour has worked to make sure that remains the case.

These select events have increased purses to ensure the top players make it a point to participate. This year’s total purse will equal $20 million with first place taking home $4 million. Of all tournaments on the schedule, this ties for the second highest available purse and winners purse falling behind only the Players Championship taking place next week just outside of Jacksonville.

The introduction of the Signature Events and increase in purse values was viewed as a direct response to LIV Golf’s attempts at luring away premier player’s with high guaranteed pay and reduced schedules. The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, agreed upon last summer, is still pending finalization.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place March 4th-10th. For more information click here.

