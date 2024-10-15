Are Toll Suspensions reinstated after hurricane Milton passes?

Highway tolls are reinstated after Governor Ron DeSantis suspended them in preparation for hurricane Milton. But there are some exceptions.

Tolls were suspended across Central Florida and Alligator Alley in order to allow residents to evacuate and prepare for Hurricane Milton that made landfall last Wednesday. DeSantis issued this 7-day toll suspension at 10:30am on Monday, October 7th 2024 due to evacuation orders and expected heavy traffic because of the storm.

In a news release, DeSantis says “The Department is committed to ensuring motorists can get where they need to go as quickly and safely as possible, especially in preparation for a major hurricane. Suspending tolls across the central and west part of the state and Alligator Alley offers an additional option for families to easily get out of the storm’s direct path.”





The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise suspended tolls until Monday October 14th at noon. That means today, tolls are back in place. But there are a few exceptions.

FDOT Extension FDOT announces toll suspension extension in Central and West Central Florida

Toll suspensions have been extended for these central Florida roads according to FDOT.

CENTRAL FLORIDA (GREATER ORLANDO REGION) – OSCEOLA/ORANGE/LAKE / SEMINOLE/SUMTER/POLK COUNTIES

• Florida’s Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)

• S.R. 451 • S.R. 453

• Wekiva Parkway

• Apopka Expressway

• Beachline Expressway

• Central Florida Greeneway

• East-West Expressway

• I-4 Express • Western Beltway

• Osceola Parkway

• Poinciana Parkway

• Southern Connector Extension

• Seminole Expressway

• Polk Parkway





WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA (TAMPA BAY REGION) – CITRUS, HERNANDO, HILLSBOROUGH, PINELLAS & PASCO COUNTIES

• Suncoast Parkway

• I-4 Connector

• Selmon Expressway

• Veterans Expressway

• Gateway Expressway

• 275 Express

• Pinellas Bayway

• Sunshine Skyway Bridge





No reinstatement date has been announced.

