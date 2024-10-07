Tolls suspended on many of Florida’s evacuation routes

As of 10:30 AM Monday (10/7), Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on several of Florida’s evacuation routes. According to the Governor in his recent update from the EOC, “Effective at 10:30 a.m., we are suspending all tolls in western part of Central Florida into Central Florida, as well as Alligator Alley.”

They suggested Tallahassee and Jacksonville as possible destinations for those that are either facing mandatory or voluntary evacuations.

If you do know someone evacuating, Rosen Hotels are offering discounted “Distress Rates” for Florida residents seeking a safe place to shelter.