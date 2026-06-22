Arby’s customer claims restaurant employee’s spit gave her herpes

A former manager at an Arby’s in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with felony poisoning after allegedly spitting in a customer’s food.

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The customer, Jennica Church, claimed that she contracted herpes after eating the contaminated food.

Church had a history with the manager, Amanda Hendricks, but nothing major.

The incident occurred after Church stopped at the Arby’s following a long bartending shift.

Arby’s surveillance video, an officer reported, showed Hendricks “removing meat from the slicer,” which she “lifts...to neck level and leans her head down and you can see the saliva leave her mouth an go into the sandwich.”

Hendricks then “continues making the other three sandwiches and sending out the order.”

After consuming the Arby’s grub, Church says she developed symptoms of an oral herpes infection, including “painful lesions, cold sores.”

In a civil lawsuit, Church states that she has tested positive for Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1.

She shared the contaminated sandwiches with her family members, who also experienced health issues after consuming the food.

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