Application period for Florida Goliath Grouper Permits, in 2026, have opened.

Florida — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin accepting applications for their 2026 annual limited harvest season of Goliath Grouper in Florida state waters.

Permits to participate in this limited-entry harvest will be awarded by a random draw lottery. The cost to apply for the lottery is $10, plus certain fees, and permit lottery applications.

Below are the requirements for the ‘limited-entry harvest.’

Total recreational harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.

A Goliath harvest permit and tag, issued via a random-draw lottery ($150 for residents, $500 for nonresidents, plus fees) are required to participate. Permits and tags are nontransferable, and no exemptions apply.

A limit of one fish per person per open season with permit and tag.

An open Goliath Grouper season for Florida permit holders will be from March 1 through May 31.

Hook-and-line are the only allowable gear, plus a slot limit of 24-36 inches in total length.

Post-harvest requirements include proper application of the tag, reporting harvest data and submitting a fin clip for genetic analysis.

Harvest will be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.

Adult Goliath Grouper will continue to be restricted from harvest statewide as well as goliath in heavy dive ecotourism areas.

For more information about goliath grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on the “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then select the, “Goliath Grouper” section.

