Apopka’s downtown revival project on the verge of default

APOPKA, Fla. — A major downtown Apopka development project once pitched as a way to help revive the city’s core is now facing a possible default.

The city of Apopka plans to issue a notice of default to the developer behind the Station Street Project, according to a draft letter obtained by Channel 9.

The project was expected to bring apartment buildings, a public event plaza, parking and trail improvements to city-owned land near Apopka’s train station.

Channel 9 first reported on the project when it was announced in 2024. At the time, city leaders described it as a key piece of their effort to bring new life to downtown Apopka.

But according to the city, little has been done by the developer, Standard Investments and Holdings, LLC, and important deadlines have been missed.

In the draft notice, the city says the development agreement required the developer to submit completed design specifications for the Public Plaza and Downtown Apopka Trail extensions by July 15, 2024.

The city says that, nearly two years later, it still has not received those submittals.

“Given that submission of the design specifications now would be untimely, Developer is hereby notified that the City does not waive any ‘time defaults’ under the DA,” the draft notice states.

The notice gives the developer 30 days to cure the default or face possible termination of the development agreement.

The original Station Street proposal called for up to 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments across two three-story buildings, a 52,000-square-foot plaza with a pavilion and restrooms, a 140-space parking lot and bike racks.

The plaza was expected to host events such as food truck festivals, movie nights, farmers markets and live music.

Long term, city leaders hoped the project could become an anchor for downtown Apopka, especially if SunRail service eventually extends to the area.

The Apopka City Commission is expected to discuss the issue Wednesday, June 6.

Channel 9 has reached out to the city and the developer for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group