Apopka woman dies in fiery crash after fleeing hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Apopka woman was killed late Thursday after a crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving a 2025 Honda Accord south on Pine Hills Road approaching Old Winter Garden Road around 11:35 p.m.

According to FHP, the driver was in the right-turn lane, traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve.

Troopers said the car ran off the road, struck a curb, a chain-link fence and a tree.

The impact caused the car to catch fire, according to FHP.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers said investigators later determined the driver had been involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier at West Colonial Drive and North Pine Hills Road.

According to FHP, that crash involved the Honda Accord striking a 2013 Dodge Journey and causing minor damage.

The other driver, a 28-year-old Orlando man, was not injured.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

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