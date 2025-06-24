Andrea becomes first named storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center confirms Tropical Storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic.

10:20 a.m. update:

NHC confirmed Invest 90L has officially become Tropical Storm Andrea.

The system is not projected to impact land, but is being closely watched.

9:50 a.m. update:

After saying Invest 90L only had a 40% chance of formation, the National Hurricane Center updates its forecast based on new data.

Invest 90L now has a 70% chance of becoming a named system.

The area of low pressure is deep in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to stay over open water.

The storm would be named Andrea if it becomes a tropical storm.

Original report:

The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance for a low-pressure system to become the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Invest 90L, located more than 500 miles east of Bermuda, is currently an area of disorganized showers and storms in the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a 40% chance the area could develop into a short-lived tropical system, down from a 70% chance projected on Monday.

Regardless of its development, Invest 90L is not expected to impact land as it continues its path over the ocean.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

