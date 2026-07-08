America 250: Declaration of Independence read together across the country

Communities across the country taking part in a simultaneous reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8th.

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The nationwide effort in honor of America’s 250th anniversary spans 95-hundred miles and nine time zones.

It covers all 50 States and 5 Territories, the District of Columbia, and Minor Outlying Islands of the United States and marks the day that the document was first read aloud on July 8th of 1776.

WDBO joins the celebration by having local talent, as well as hosts like Brian Kilmeade, Erick Erickson, Jimmy Failia, and Drew Steele read the document.

Local towns also holding events to participate.

Leesburg in Lake County will have a public reading by costumed portrayers at Veterans Memorial Park.

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