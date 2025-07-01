Local

AMC Theaters will show even more ads in cinemas nationwide

By Laurel Lee
AMC Theatres Screen Unseen
AMC Theatres
AMC Theatres is now informing moviegoers that films start 25-30 minutes after showtime to help them avoid sitting through lengthy ads.

This change aligns with the estimated runtime of AMC’s pre-show content, which includes ads and trailers.

The company will also show more ads, including a Platinum Spot before the last one or two trailers.

It’s part of a deal AMC Entertainment struck a deal with National CineMedia, a departure from its previous stance.

AMC’s decision to increase ad content comes as it struggles financially amid declining movie theater attendance and box office grosses.

AMC initially rejected the concept of placing ads before movies but has now changed its position due to industry pressures.

CEO Adam Aron remains optimistic about the company’s future despite recent challenges, citing a “resurgent box office” for the remainder of the year.

The summer box office is showing promise, with the 2025 box office nearing $4 billion and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” remake grossing over $380 million domestically.

