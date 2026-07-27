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AMBER Alert issued in Florida for 13-year-old girl

By Laurel Lee
AMBER Alert for Juliet Arioso AMBER Alert for Juliet Arioso
By Laurel Lee

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports Juliet has been found and is safe.

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A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Juliet Arioso.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

She was last seen in the area of the 9100th block of Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 90 pounds.

Juliet may be in the company of 45-year-old Jason Castillo.

They may be traveling in a 2021, red Hyundai Santa Fe with the FL tag number of 77ERLW.

They may be traveling southbound.

If you see Juliet, Jason, or the car, do not approach.

Instead, call 911.

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©2026 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



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