AMBER Alert issued in Florida for 13-year-old girl

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports Juliet has been found and is safe.

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A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Juliet Arioso.

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She was last seen in the area of the 9100th block of Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 90 pounds.

Juliet may be in the company of 45-year-old Jason Castillo.

They may be traveling in a 2021, red Hyundai Santa Fe with the FL tag number of 77ERLW.

They may be traveling southbound.

If you see Juliet, Jason, or the car, do not approach.

Instead, call 911.

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