All-new “Electric Ocean” attractions at SeaWorld set to run through September

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families looking for exciting nighttime activities will be able to enjoy SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Electric Ocean summer event through September 7. From a family-friendly DJ dance party at Club SeaGlow to the highly-anticipated returns of nighttime animal presentations, there is something for everyone in your party to enjoy.

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Returning attractions include Light Up the Night, a nighttime spectacular that transforms Orca Stadium “with vibrant lighting, music, and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of Orcas in a festival-style atmosphere.” The show originally ran from 2014 until going on hiatus in 2019.

At Sea Lion and Otter Stadium, Sea Lions Tonite has made a hilarious comeback as Clyde and Seymour alongside a crew of sarcastic hosts “[amp] up the comedy with surprising twists [and] fast-paced fun.” Those with an intimate knowledge of the park will enjoy SeaWorld-centered jokes that poke fun at the park’s history and operations.

Seven years after going on hiatus, Dolphins: Touch the Sky returned to Dolphin Stadium. Bottlenose dolphins and the world-famous SeaWorld trainers perform an “unforgettable” show set to an “original, energetic soundtrack.”

“Touch the Sky inspires guests to join SeaWorld’s mission to protect the world we all share,” the park writes.

Select nights end with the brand-new IGNITE Fireworks Spectacular and Drone Show, an impressive finale that transforms the Orlando Sky with “hundreds of synchronized drones creating glowing sea creatures, dynamic waves, and luminous formations.” The fireworks show boasts an impressive 360-degree display that SeaWorld says is “unlike anything else in Orlando.”

The Electric Ocean offerings are set to run through September 7 on select nights.

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