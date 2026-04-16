AI is leading to more scams and spam, but one search engine is using it as a tool to fight back

Online spam and scam advertisements are increasingly being created with artificial intelligence, leading to a rise in deceptive content.

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Tech giants like Google are leveraging their scale and AI capabilities to enhance ad moderation and combat deceptive advertising.

The company’s Gemini family of AI systems enables it to detect and block policy-violating ads more effectively by analyzing content at scale.

This shift in strategy focuses on blocking bad ads rather than targeting bad actors, reflecting advancements in AI-driven moderation.

Google’s infrastructure advantages and access to vast user data across its ecosystem contribute to the success of its AI systems in improving advertising quality and user safety.

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