AI burnout looms over more than half of Americans

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults reveals that over half of Americans are experiencing fatigue from the constant presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in their lives, with 54% reporting tiredness of hearing about AI.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Despite widespread use, 46% feel AI is “everywhere” and nearly impossible to avoid, with 29% feeling it is being pushed onto them.

While 40% view AI positively, 30% have a negative perception, and 30% feel neutral, with 69% using AI to some extent.

Some Americans are considering ways to “escape” AI, with 41% believing they could do so if desired, while workplace pressures and technological complexity contribute to AI fatigue.

Software engineer Siddhant Khare suggests managing AI fatigue by using saved time for rest and avoiding mental overload by allowing natural breaks between tasks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group