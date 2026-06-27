Affidavit reveals how patients were referred to alleged unlicensed care homes

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County couple accused of operating multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities remained in jail Friday after a judge denied them bond.

Ronald Pack and Marie Carenan are charged in connection with allegedly operating unlicensed facilities in Osceola county.

According to Carenan’s arrest affidavit, investigators identified several facilities they say referred patients to the homes, including Park Place Behavioral Health Care, University Behavioral Center and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

The investigation began after detectives found what they described as concerning conditions at one of the homes, including locked doors and no licensed nurses, according to the affidavit. Authorities said all residents have since been removed from the homes in Osceola county and the additional homes in Polk county.

The affidavit states investigators found messages between Carenan and an employee with Park Place Behavioral Health Care. During an interview with detectives, Park Place staff allegedly said Carenan had been listed as a provider for at least six years under the name “Cherish Home Care.”

According to the affidavit, Park Place staff told investigators they did not have a copy of the facility’s license but did have a W-9 tax form from Carenan. The report also states Carenan received payments through the Central Florida Cares program, which covers rent for patients living in assisted living facilities.

Investigators wrote that to receive those funds, Carenan would have been expected to provide services including administering medication and meals, which require proper licensing, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states Park Place staff told detectives they had visited one of Carenan’s homes and observed padlocks on the doors. It is unclear whether those observations were documented or reported.

Channel 9 reached out to Park Place Behavioral Health Care for comment but had not received a response.

According to the affidavit, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital also referred patients to Carenan’s homes. A case manager allegedly told detectives in July 2025 that Carenan’s and Pack’s business was not on the hospital’s referral list because it was not licensed by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

However, the affidavit states that in May 2025, a Department of Children and Families representative was shown an HCA list of group homes that included Cherish Independent Living.

HCA Florida said in a statement that it cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation and that the health and safety of its patients is its highest priority. The hospital has not answered questions about whether it knew the facilities allegedly lacked proper licensing.

Investigators also contacted University Behavioral Center, where an employee allegedly confirmed Pack was listed as a provider under a different corporate name that was not identified in the affidavit. Channel 9 contacted the facility but did not receive a response.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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