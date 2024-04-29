AAA reports Florida sees marginal drop in gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians feeling pain at the pump get some relief.

The travel company, AAA, said Florida’s gas price average fell slightly over the last week.

AAA said the new state average is $3.57 per gallon, which is 7 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year.

Florida’s gas price average increased over the last three days, it was $3.48 per gallon on Friday.

However, Florida’s gas price average a week ago was $3.64 per gallon.

In Orlando, gas prices average at $3.58 per gallon, which is 4 cents higher than last week. However, the new average is 6 cents lower than last month.

To read more on Florida's gas prices, click here .









